★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Great for finding niche domains I run a few small affiliate sites and I’m always looking for expired domains with decent backlink profiles. ExpiredDomains saves me a ton of time. Filters are a bit overwhelming at first but once you figure it out, it’s so much faster than doing it manually. Found 3 great ones last week. Anonymous

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Free and no login required, love that I hate tools that make you sign up before you can even try them. This one just works. I use it to find domains for client projects — it’s quick, gives Moz and Majestic scores, and some other custom data I’ve not seen elsewhere. Would happily pay for it, but glad I don’t have to! Anonymous

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Takes a bit to get used to but super helpful Not the fanciest UI in the world, but the data is solid. It took me a bit of clicking around to learn how to get what I need, but once I did, it’s saved me hours. If you’re into SEO or domaining, this is a no-brainer. Anonymous

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Can’t believe this isn’t behind a paywall Honestly I’ve paid for similar tools that do less. This lets you search through expired domains and filter down by authority, keywords, backlink stuff, even what platform they’re being sold on. And it updates constantly. Feels like a cheat code tbh. Anonymous