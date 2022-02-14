★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Great for finding niche domains I run a few small affiliate sites and I’m always looking for expired domains with decent backlink profiles. ExpiredDomains saves me a ton of time. Filters are a bit overwhelming at first but once you figure it out, it’s so much faster than doing it manually. Found 3 great ones last week. Anonymous

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Honestly didn’t expect it to be this good Saw this recommended on a forum and didn’t expect much, but wow. The amount of data it shows is crazy for a free tool. I use it mostly to look for brandable names and cross-check SEO value. Already registered a couple. Definitely bookmarking this. Anonymous

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Takes a bit to get used to but super helpful Not the fanciest UI in the world, but the data is solid. It took me a bit of clicking around to learn how to get what I need, but once I did, it’s saved me hours. If you’re into SEO or domaining, this is a no-brainer. Anonymous

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Can’t believe this isn’t behind a paywall Honestly I’ve paid for similar tools that do less. This lets you search through expired domains and filter down by authority, keywords, backlink stuff, even what platform they’re being sold on. And it updates constantly. Feels like a cheat code tbh. Anonymous