★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Free and no login required, love that I hate tools that make you sign up before you can even try them. This one just works. I use it to find domains for client projects — it’s quick, gives Moz and Majestic scores, and some other custom data I’ve not seen elsewhere. Would happily pay for it, but glad I don’t have to! Anonymous

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Great for finding niche domains I run a few small affiliate sites and I’m always looking for expired domains with decent backlink profiles. ExpiredDomains saves me a ton of time. Filters are a bit overwhelming at first but once you figure it out, it’s so much faster than doing it manually. Found 3 great ones last week. Anonymous

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Can’t believe this isn’t behind a paywall Honestly I’ve paid for similar tools that do less. This lets you search through expired domains and filter down by authority, keywords, backlink stuff, even what platform they’re being sold on. And it updates constantly. Feels like a cheat code tbh. Anonymous

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Honestly didn’t expect it to be this good Saw this recommended on a forum and didn’t expect much, but wow. The amount of data it shows is crazy for a free tool. I use it mostly to look for brandable names and cross-check SEO value. Already registered a couple. Definitely bookmarking this. Anonymous