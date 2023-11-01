★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Can’t believe this isn’t behind a paywall Honestly I’ve paid for similar tools that do less. This lets you search through expired domains and filter down by authority, keywords, backlink stuff, even what platform they’re being sold on. And it updates constantly. Feels like a cheat code tbh. Anonymous

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Takes a bit to get used to but super helpful Not the fanciest UI in the world, but the data is solid. It took me a bit of clicking around to learn how to get what I need, but once I did, it’s saved me hours. If you’re into SEO or domaining, this is a no-brainer. Anonymous

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Great for finding niche domains I run a few small affiliate sites and I’m always looking for expired domains with decent backlink profiles. ExpiredDomains saves me a ton of time. Filters are a bit overwhelming at first but once you figure it out, it’s so much faster than doing it manually. Found 3 great ones last week. Anonymous

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Good for flipping or just grabbing brand names Been using ExpiredDomains for about a month and I’ve already picked up a few solid names — one of them’s already flipped. The name value and SEO price estimates are really handy. I wish the design was a bit cleaner but functionally, it’s spot on. Anonymous