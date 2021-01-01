Why this name

What makes TheSleepyToast.com worth owning

TheSleepyToast.com is a category-defining 14-character name — the kind of full-phrase name that wins on SEO and clarity. The .com extension is the most trusted TLD on the open web — instant credibility with users and Google alike. It has been online for 5 years, so it already carries history search engines can trust. For founders launching their next product looking to launch something distinctive, this is the kind of pickup that pays for itself the first time someone reads it out loud.