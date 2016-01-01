ExpiredDomains.com
Premium domain · For sale

TheHappinessKitchen.com

19-character brandable .com

19 characters · 11 years old

A short, memorable, established domain ready to power your brand. Backed by 523 referring domains and 11 years of online authority.

Buy-it-now
$195 USD
Buy TheHappinessKitchen.com
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Why TheHappinessKitchen.com is worth it

Every claim below is backed by verified third-party data.

Smart investment

Premium .com extension on a name that's instantly understandable — a defensible asset that holds value over time.

Asking
$195
AI fair value
$62
TLD
.com

Real traffic potential

Demand signals indicate strong ranking potential out of the box.

CPC
$0.00

Brandable & memorable

Short, easy to say, easy to type — the foundation of any premium brand.

Length
19
Radio test
Passes
Appeal
4.0
Why this name

What makes TheHappinessKitchen.com worth owning

TheHappinessKitchen.com is a category-defining 19-character name — the kind of full-phrase name that wins on SEO and clarity. The .com extension is the most trusted TLD on the open web — instant credibility with users and Google alike. It has been online for 11 years, so it already carries history search engines can trust. 523 referring domains link back to it — equity you can keep by simply redirecting. For investors building a domain portfolio looking to launch something distinctive, this is the kind of pickup that pays for itself the first time someone reads it out loud.

Full SEO & authority breakdown

Verified from public sources at the time of listing. Some advanced metrics require a free account.

🛡 Authority & SEO
Moz DA
16
Moz PA
28
Trust Flow
4
Citation Flow
20
Moz spam score
55
✦ Brandability
Length
19
Dashes
0
Numbers
0
Radio test
Passes
Appeal score
4.0
🕰 History
Age
11 years
Wayback snapshots
33
First seen
2016
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Why GoDaddy?

As the world's largest domain registrar with over 20 million customers, GoDaddy manages more than 84 million domains, offering a robust platform with 24/7 customer support and a wide range of TLDs. Its user-friendly interface and comprehensive services, including hosting and website builders, make it ideal for businesses seeking an all-in-one solution.

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Professional Trust

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