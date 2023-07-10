★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Free and no login required, love that

Anonymous

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Honestly didn’t expect it to be this good Anonymous ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Takes a bit to get used to but super helpful Anonymous Not the fanciest UI in the world, but the data is solid. It took me a bit of clicking around to learn how to get what I need, but once I did, it’s saved me hours. If you’re into SEO or domaining, this is a no-brainer./div> Saw this recommended on a forum and didn’t expect much, but wow. The amount of data it shows is crazy for a free tool. I use it mostly to look for brandable names and cross-check SEO value. Already registered a couple. Definitely bookmarking this./div>

I hate tools that make you sign up before you can even try them. This one just works. I use it to find domains for client projects — it’s quick, gives Moz and Majestic scores, and some other custom data I’ve not seen elsewhere. Would happily pay for it, but glad I don’t have to!/div>