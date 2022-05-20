★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Honestly didn’t expect it to be this good Saw this recommended on a forum and didn’t expect much, but wow. The amount of data it shows is crazy for a free tool. I use it mostly to look for brandable names and cross-check SEO value. Already registered a couple. Definitely bookmarking this. Anonymous

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Takes a bit to get used to but super helpful Not the fanciest UI in the world, but the data is solid. It took me a bit of clicking around to learn how to get what I need, but once I did, it’s saved me hours. If you’re into SEO or domaining, this is a no-brainer. Anonymous

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Great for finding niche domains I run a few small affiliate sites and I’m always looking for expired domains with decent backlink profiles. ExpiredDomains saves me a ton of time. Filters are a bit overwhelming at first but once you figure it out, it’s so much faster than doing it manually. Found 3 great ones last week. Anonymous

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Good for flipping or just grabbing brand names Been using ExpiredDomains for about a month and I’ve already picked up a few solid names — one of them’s already flipped. The name value and SEO price estimates are really handy. I wish the design was a bit cleaner but functionally, it’s spot on. Anonymous