★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Can’t believe this isn’t behind a paywall Honestly I’ve paid for similar tools that do less. This lets you search through expired domains and filter down by authority, keywords, backlink stuff, even what platform they’re being sold on. And it updates constantly. Feels like a cheat code tbh. Anonymous

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Good for flipping or just grabbing brand names Been using ExpiredDomains for about a month and I’ve already picked up a few solid names — one of them’s already flipped. The name value and SEO price estimates are really handy. I wish the design was a bit cleaner but functionally, it’s spot on. Anonymous

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Free and no login required, love that I hate tools that make you sign up before you can even try them. This one just works. I use it to find domains for client projects — it’s quick, gives Moz and Majestic scores, and some other custom data I’ve not seen elsewhere. Would happily pay for it, but glad I don’t have to! Anonymous

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Honestly didn’t expect it to be this good Saw this recommended on a forum and didn’t expect much, but wow. The amount of data it shows is crazy for a free tool. I use it mostly to look for brandable names and cross-check SEO value. Already registered a couple. Definitely bookmarking this. Anonymous