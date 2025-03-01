GoDaddyAs the world’s largest domain registrar with over 20 million customers, GoDaddy manages more than 84 million domains, offering a robust platform with 24/7 customer support and a wide range of TLDs. Its user-friendly interface and comprehensive services, including hosting and website builders, make it ideal for businesses seeking an all-in-one solution.
- Price 100 USD
- Auction Type GoDaddy Buy Now
- Google Status Not blocked
- Adult Status Not adult
Name Properties
- Length 4
- TLD info
- Registered in TLD with links 46
- Keyword Search Volume 0
- Keyword CPC 0
- Radio Test Passed
Generic Properties
- Wayback First Year 2011
- Wayback Indexed Pages 414
- Number of Wayback Crawls 11
- Facebook Shares 0
- Facebook Reactions 0
SEO Properties
- MOZ Domain AuthorityLogin to view
- MOZ Page AuthorityLogin to view
- Majestic External BacklinksLogin to view
- Majestic Trust FlowLogin to view
- Majestic Citation FlowLogin to view
- Semrush RankLogin to view
-
★ ★ ★ ★ ★Honestly didn’t expect it to be this goodSaw this recommended on a forum and didn’t expect much, but wow. The amount of data it shows is crazy for a free tool. I use it mostly to look for brandable names and cross-check SEO value. Already registered a couple. Definitely bookmarking this.Purchased on 01/03/2025
-
★ ★ ★ ★ ★Great for finding niche domainsI run a few small affiliate sites and I’m always looking for expired domains with decent backlink profiles. ExpiredDomains saves me a ton of time. Filters are a bit overwhelming at first but once you figure it out, it’s so much faster than doing it manually. Found 3 great ones last week.Purchased on 03/04/2025
-
★ ★ ★ ★ ★Can’t believe this isn’t behind a paywallHonestly I’ve paid for similar tools that do less. This lets you search through expired domains and filter down by authority, keywords, backlink stuff, even what platform they’re being sold on. And it updates constantly. Feels like a cheat code tbh.Purchased on 24/03/2025
Why choose Expired Domains? Here’s what makes us a better place to start your search.
Why GoDaddyGoDaddy is one of the most popular domain registries and web hosting providers in the world. As of 2023, it's the fifth-largest web host by market share, with over 62 million registered domains.
Comprehensive Domain Services GoDaddy is the world’s largest domain registrar, offering a vast selection of domain names and extensions to help you establish your online presence.
User-Friendly Website Builder GoDaddy’s intuitive website builder allows users to create professional-looking websites quickly, with customizable templates and integrated marketing tools.
Reliable Hosting with 99.9% Uptime GoDaddy provides dependable web hosting services, ensuring your website remains accessible with a 99.9% uptime guarantee and 24/7 customer support.
★ ★ ★ ★ ★Free and no login required, love that I hate tools that make you sign up before you can even try them. This one just works. I use it to find domains for client projects — it’s quick, gives Moz and Majestic scores, and some other custom data I’ve not seen elsewhere. Would happily pay for it, but glad I don’t have to!
Anonymous Purchased on 19/03/2025
Frequently Asked Questions Your queries answered
What is ExpiredDomains.com?
ExpiredDomains.com is a free online platform that helps users find valuable expired and expiring domain names. It aggregates domain data from hundreds of top-level domains (TLDs) and displays them in a searchable, filterable format. Whether you’re seeking domains with SEO authority, existing traffic, or strong brand potential, the platform provides tools and insights to support smarter decisions.
Is there a cost to use the platform?
No, the platform is completely free to use. You can browse listings, view metrics, and apply filters without needing to sign up or pay any fees. There are no hidden charges or usage restrictions.
Can I register domains directly through the site?
No, ExpiredDomains.com does not register domains itself. Instead, it connects you to trusted external registrars and marketplaces like GoDaddy. You’ll be directed to complete your purchase or place a bid through their platform.
How often is the domain data updated?
The domain data is updated daily to ensure you're always seeing the most current listings, prices, and metrics. This includes newly expired domains, auction updates, and fresh insights from third-party tools and proprietary systems.
What tools and filters are available on the platform?
You can filter domains by TLD, keyword, length, backlink profile, SEO score, traffic estimates, and more. The platform also includes proprietary metrics like Estimated Auction Price, BrandRank, and SEO Price, alongside trusted data from sources like MOZ and Majestic.
