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Premium domain · For sale

IronBladeOnline.com

Descriptive .com domain

15 characters · 8 years old

A short, memorable, established domain ready to power your brand. Backed by 942 referring domains and 8 years of online authority.

Buy-it-now
$195 USD
Buy IronBladeOnline.com
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What happens after you buy
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Why IronBladeOnline.com is worth it

Every claim below is backed by verified third-party data.

Smart investment

Premium .com extension on a name that's instantly understandable — a defensible asset that holds value over time.

Asking
$195
AI fair value
$57
TLD
.com

Real traffic potential

Demand signals indicate strong ranking potential out of the box.

CPC
$0.00

Brandable & memorable

Short, easy to say, easy to type — the foundation of any premium brand.

Length
15
Radio test
Passes
Appeal
1.0
Why this name

What makes IronBladeOnline.com worth owning

IronBladeOnline.com is a category-defining 15-character name — the kind of full-phrase name that wins on SEO and clarity. The .com extension is the most trusted TLD on the open web — instant credibility with users and Google alike. It has been online for 8 years, so it already carries history search engines can trust. 942 referring domains link back to it — equity you can keep by simply redirecting. For founders launching their next product looking to launch something distinctive, this is the kind of pickup that pays for itself the first time someone reads it out loud.

Full SEO & authority breakdown

Verified from public sources at the time of listing. Some advanced metrics require a free account.

🛡 Authority & SEO
Moz DA
18
Moz PA
37
Trust Flow
6
Citation Flow
30
Moz spam score
41
✦ Brandability
Length
15
Dashes
0
Numbers
0
Radio test
Passes
Appeal score
1.0
🕰 History
Age
8 years
Wayback snapshots
155
First seen
2013
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Why GoDaddy?

As the world's largest domain registrar with over 20 million customers, GoDaddy manages more than 84 million domains, offering a robust platform with 24/7 customer support and a wide range of TLDs. Its user-friendly interface and comprehensive services, including hosting and website builders, make it ideal for businesses seeking an all-in-one solution.

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Professional Trust

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