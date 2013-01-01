Why this name

What makes IronBladeOnline.com worth owning

IronBladeOnline.com is a category-defining 15-character name — the kind of full-phrase name that wins on SEO and clarity. The .com extension is the most trusted TLD on the open web — instant credibility with users and Google alike. It has been online for 8 years, so it already carries history search engines can trust. 942 referring domains link back to it — equity you can keep by simply redirecting. For founders launching their next product looking to launch something distinctive, this is the kind of pickup that pays for itself the first time someone reads it out loud.