Why this name

What makes HaathiTime.com worth owning

HaathiTime.com is a descriptive 10-character name — carries its own meaning before anyone clicks. The .com extension is the most trusted TLD on the open web — instant credibility with users and Google alike. It has been online for 15 years, so it already carries history search engines can trust. 279 referring domains link back to it — equity you can keep by simply redirecting. For agencies rebranding a flagship client looking to launch something distinctive, this is the kind of pickup that pays for itself the first time someone reads it out loud.