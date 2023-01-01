ExpiredDomains.com
Premium domain · For sale

Films-2023.com

Expired .com domain for sale

10 characters · 3 years old

A short, memorable, established domain ready to power your brand. Backed by 257 referring domains and 3 years of online authority.

Buy-it-now
$195 USD
Buy Films-2023.com
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What happens after you buy
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Why Films-2023.com is worth it

Every claim below is backed by verified third-party data.

Smart investment

Premium .com extension on a name that's instantly understandable — a defensible asset that holds value over time.

Asking
$195
AI fair value
$107
TLD
.com

Real traffic potential

Demand signals indicate strong ranking potential out of the box.

CPC
$0.00

Brandable & memorable

Short, easy to say, easy to type — the foundation of any premium brand.

Length
10
Radio test
Passes
Appeal
3.0
Why this name

What makes Films-2023.com worth owning

Films-2023.com is a descriptive 10-character name — carries its own meaning before anyone clicks. The .com extension is the most trusted TLD on the open web — instant credibility with users and Google alike. 257 referring domains link back to it — equity you can keep by simply redirecting. For marketers running a paid-acquisition play looking to launch something distinctive, this is the kind of pickup that pays for itself the first time someone reads it out loud.

Full SEO & authority breakdown

Verified from public sources at the time of listing. Some advanced metrics require a free account.

🛡 Authority & SEO
Moz DA
23
Moz PA
34
Trust Flow
15
Citation Flow
18
Moz spam score
75
✦ Brandability
Length
10
Dashes
1
Numbers
4
Radio test
Passes
Appeal score
3.0
🕰 History
Age
3 years
Wayback snapshots
15
First seen
2023
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Why GoDaddy?

As the world's largest domain registrar with over 20 million customers, GoDaddy manages more than 84 million domains, offering a robust platform with 24/7 customer support and a wide range of TLDs. Its user-friendly interface and comprehensive services, including hosting and website builders, make it ideal for businesses seeking an all-in-one solution.

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