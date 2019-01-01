Why this name

What makes davlenie.guru worth owning

davlenie.guru is a compact 8-character name — long enough to be descriptive, short enough to stay memorable. The .guru extension is a working GURU name with everything pre-indexed. It has been online for 8 years, so it already carries history search engines can trust. 1,373 referring domains link back to it — equity you can keep by simply redirecting. For investors building a domain portfolio looking to launch something distinctive, this is the kind of pickup that pays for itself the first time someone reads it out loud.