Why this name

What makes CarTea.info worth owning

CarTea.info is a short 6-character name — the sweet spot for brandable startups and SaaS landings. The .info extension is a working INFO name with everything pre-indexed. It has been online for 22 years, so it already carries history search engines can trust. 639 referring domains link back to it — equity you can keep by simply redirecting. For investors building a domain portfolio looking to launch something distinctive, this is the kind of pickup that pays for itself the first time someone reads it out loud.