Descriptive .com domain
16 characters · 9 years old
A short, memorable, established domain ready to power your brand. Backed by 208 referring domains and 9 years of online authority.
Every claim below is backed by verified third-party data.
Premium .com extension on a name that's instantly understandable — a defensible asset that holds value over time.
Demand signals indicate strong ranking potential out of the box.
Short, easy to say, easy to type — the foundation of any premium brand.
BobFmSpringfield.com is a category-defining 16-character name — the kind of full-phrase name that wins on SEO and clarity. The .com extension is the most trusted TLD on the open web — instant credibility with users and Google alike. It has been online for 9 years, so it already carries history search engines can trust. 208 referring domains link back to it — equity you can keep by simply redirecting. For marketers running a paid-acquisition play looking to launch something distinctive, this is the kind of pickup that pays for itself the first time someone reads it out loud.
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As the world's largest domain registrar with over 20 million customers, GoDaddy manages more than 84 million domains, offering a robust platform with 24/7 customer support and a wide range of TLDs. Its user-friendly interface and comprehensive services, including hosting and website builders, make it ideal for businesses seeking an all-in-one solution.
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