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Premium domain · For sale

BobFmSpringfield.com

Descriptive .com domain

16 characters · 9 years old

A short, memorable, established domain ready to power your brand. Backed by 208 referring domains and 9 years of online authority.

Buy-it-now
$195 USD
Buy BobFmSpringfield.com
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Why BobFmSpringfield.com is worth it

Every claim below is backed by verified third-party data.

Smart investment

Premium .com extension on a name that's instantly understandable — a defensible asset that holds value over time.

Asking
$195
AI fair value
$14
TLD
.com

Real traffic potential

Demand signals indicate strong ranking potential out of the box.

CPC
$0.00

Brandable & memorable

Short, easy to say, easy to type — the foundation of any premium brand.

Length
16
Radio test
Passes
Why this name

What makes BobFmSpringfield.com worth owning

BobFmSpringfield.com is a category-defining 16-character name — the kind of full-phrase name that wins on SEO and clarity. The .com extension is the most trusted TLD on the open web — instant credibility with users and Google alike. It has been online for 9 years, so it already carries history search engines can trust. 208 referring domains link back to it — equity you can keep by simply redirecting. For marketers running a paid-acquisition play looking to launch something distinctive, this is the kind of pickup that pays for itself the first time someone reads it out loud.

Full SEO & authority breakdown

Verified from public sources at the time of listing. Some advanced metrics require a free account.

🛡 Authority & SEO
Moz DA
9
Moz PA
22
Citation Flow
14
Moz spam score
2
✦ Brandability
Length
16
Dashes
0
Numbers
0
Radio test
Passes
🕰 History
Age
9 years
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Why GoDaddy?

As the world's largest domain registrar with over 20 million customers, GoDaddy manages more than 84 million domains, offering a robust platform with 24/7 customer support and a wide range of TLDs. Its user-friendly interface and comprehensive services, including hosting and website builders, make it ideal for businesses seeking an all-in-one solution.

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Professional Trust

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