Expired .info domain for sale
10 characters · 11 years old ·
A short, memorable, established domain ready to power your brand. Backed by 299 referring domains and 11 years of online authority.
Every claim below is backed by verified third-party data.
Premium .info extension on a name that's instantly understandable — a defensible asset that holds value over time.
Demand signals indicate strong ranking potential out of the box.
Short, easy to say, easy to type — the foundation of any premium brand.
AdminNotes.info is a descriptive 10-character name — carries its own meaning before anyone clicks. The .info extension is a working INFO name with everything pre-indexed. It has been online for 11 years, so it already carries history search engines can trust. 299 referring domains link back to it — equity you can keep by simply redirecting. For investors building a domain portfolio looking to launch something distinctive, this is the kind of pickup that pays for itself the first time someone reads it out loud.
A small sample of recently sold domains on the secondary market.
Source: public secondary-market sales feed. Prices in USD.
Verified from public sources at the time of listing. Some advanced metrics require a free account.
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As the world's largest domain registrar with over 20 million customers, GoDaddy manages more than 84 million domains, offering a robust platform with 24/7 customer support and a wide range of TLDs. Its user-friendly interface and comprehensive services, including hosting and website builders, make it ideal for businesses seeking an all-in-one solution.
Click Buy above to open the Afternic / GoDaddy. Payment and transfer are handled by the marketplace with escrow protection.
Typically under 24 hours after payment clears. Registrar-to-registrar push completes within minutes on most TLDs.
The listed price is the buy-it-now. Some marketplaces accept offers below list; use the marketplace's offer flow.
You are only charged if you win. Losing bids incur no fees.
It's a 10-character, 11-year-old marketplace listing on a memorable name — those signals compound into faster ranking and better recall.
Secure checkout via GoDaddy. Transfer is handled directly through the world's largest domain registrar.
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